Victor Davis Hanson: If Trump Wins Next Year, Will His Retribution Match (Or Exceed) The Injustices He's Endured? Authored by Victor Davis Hanson, Don’t Do Unto Others What We Would Have Done to Them? Once more, it gets even creepier how the projectionist Left is daily still shrieking about impending Trump “revenge” and “rage”, or about Trump’s purported enemies lists to come, or about his planned weaponization of the bureaucracies.