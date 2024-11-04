Politics
Harris Vows Unity in Closing Message

“Vice President Kamala Harris used her campaign stops in Michigan on Sunday to reiterate her message that she would be a president for all Americans by inviting those who disagree with her to the table, while Republican nominee Donald Trump doubled down on portraying a dystopian future for the country that he claimed only he could fix,” the Washington Post reports.

