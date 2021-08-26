China Slams "Tool Of United States" Canada After Huawei CFO Hits 1000th Day Of "Unreasonable Detention" Just days after China upheld the death sentence for a Canadian national while sentencing another to a lengthy prison term, Beijing's Foreign Ministry again complained that Canada is subjecting Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou (the daughter of the company's billionaire founder) to "unreasonable detention" as Thursday marks her 1000th day in custody in British Columbia as she continues to wait for the results of her extradition hearing (the DoJ is demanding she be handed over to the US for prosecution related to alleged violations of international sanctions against Iran).