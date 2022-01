Will Porada Three weeks ago, Mike Dudas came up with LinksDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization for golfers They minted 9,090 NFT memberships to raise funds to a build a more democratized golf course and country club Now, owners are flipping the memberships and some are making over $1,000 profit Three weeks ago, well-known crypto investor Mike Dudas came up with the idea of LinksDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization for golfers.