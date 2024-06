Trade Like A Sniper - Episode 18- NIFTY1! - (5th June 2024) GIFT NIFTY 50 INDEX FUTURES NSEIX:NIFTY1! Road_2_Funded This video is part of a video series where I backtest a specific asset using the TradingView Replay function, and perform a top-down analysis using ICT's Concepts in order to frame ONE high-probability setup.