MICRO BITCOIN FUTURES (MBT1!), H4 Potential for Bearish Drop MICRO BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:MBT1! Genesiv Type : Bearish Drop Resistance : 22420 Pivot: 20785 Intermediate Support: 19400 Support : 18610 Preferred Case: On the H4, with price moving below an ichimoku indicator, we have a bearish bias that price will drop from pivot at 20785 where the pullback resistance, 100% fibonacci projection and 23.