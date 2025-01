Go Figure: Walgreens CEO Admits Locking Up Merchandise Makes It Hard To Sell What genius retail executive mind could have figured this one out - that locking up merchandise in stores actually makes its more difficult for honest, paying customers to get to, and buy what they want? Walgreens - facing a significant drop in year-over-year earnings - just announced plans to close 450 more stores nationwide, according to Futurism/The Byte.