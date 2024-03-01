US Deploys "Project Maven" In Middle East As AI Warfare Underway Remember in 2018 when thousands of Google employees protested its Pentagon contract called "Project Maven" that used article intelligence technology to analyze drone surveillance footage? Well, six years after Google did not renew its Pentagon contract for AI work to head off an internal rebellion, that very same technology was used by the US military to identify targets across the Middle East in bombing raids by fighter jets earlier this month, according to Schuyler Moore, chief technology officer for US Central Command, which runs US military operations in the Middle East, who spoke with Bloomberg.