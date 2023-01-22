Twitter Files Prove America Headed For "Totalitarian State Territory", Expert Warns Authored by Katie Spence via The Epoch Times, Thanks to the revelations in the Twitter Files, there’s evidence that the FBI and other agencies worked to suppress “lawful speech,” and if this type of action is allowed to continue, the United States is headed for “totalitarian state territory,” Matthew Peterson, the cofounder of New Founding, said in an interview with Epoch Times–NTD collaborative program “Newsmakers.