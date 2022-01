Top Iran Commander Vows To Strike "From Within US" To Avenge Soleimani Death During a speech on the occasion of Friday prayers in the Iranian city of Mashhad which commemorated this week's second anniversary of the US killing of IRGC General Qassem Soleimani, the top commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force (who was Soleimani's replacement) vowed to take vengeance "from within the US".