New 'Ultra Right' Beer Expected To See $1 Million In Sales As Backlash Against Bud Light Trans Partnership Continues Authored by Chase Smith via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Following the backlash and boycott of Bud Light after its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer is expected to surpass $1 million in sales since launching in mid-April, FOX Business reported.