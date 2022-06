Potential Bullish Continuation NIKKEI 225 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) OSE:NK2251! desmondlzw On the H4, with price moving above the ichimoku cloud and within the ascending trend channel, we have a bullish bias that price will continue to rise from our entry at 27760 in line with the overlap swing high to our take profit at 28410 in line with the 127.