RUSSELL 2000 respecting FIB levels; ABC may reach 1500 vol zone. E-MINI RUSSELL 2000 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:RTY1! xtremerider8 The smallcaps Russell 2000 futures RTY1! (also the IWM etf ), a leading market indicator like the transports, may complete an A=C correction ending in the volume profile zone near 1500.