$H2O1! fractal idea NASDAQ VELES CALIFORNIA WATER INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:H2O1! dusichek drought issues in California led the $H2O1! up-trend, nowadays the situation is kinda ok, reservoirs are filled enough some new mandates not to appear, but we have projections the they could be dry by the end of the year due to weather cycles, so the fractal may start beforehand.