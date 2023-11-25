T-Notes rally 10-YEAR T-NOTE FUTURES CBOT_DL:ZN1! John_8-58 Looking for T-Notes to continue the rally in coming months: It looks like it ended a 5 waves pattern There is a divergence on the MACD between wave 3 and 5 Their is the 10 year S2 at 105 and an untested demand zone Historical number of shorts on the T-Notes ( COT: Reportable Non-Commercial Net Positions (Futures Only)) Lower inflation and potential economic effects of such a rapid increase in rates should make rates go down December is usually the worst month of the year for treasuries but 2024 should be a good year for bonds.