Cross-Country – Al Rajhi and Orr claim victory in Italy as the title fight hots up Yazeed Al Rajhi and Michael Orr claimed a solid victory on the Italian Baja, the penultimate round of the FIA World and European Cups for Cross-Country Bajas.

