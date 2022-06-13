PLL Co-Founder Says Bill Belichick May Be Interested In Coaching A Pro Lacrosse Team In Retirement

Getty Image Bill Belichick could make a fairly surprising pivot when his time in the NFL comes to an end PLL co-founder Paul Rabil says the Patriots legend has talked about potentially coaching a lacrosse team Rabil shared a story about an encounter with Belichick to explain why he’d be a good fit It’s been more than two decades since Bill Belichick became the head coach of the Patriots on his way to cementing his status as one of the most legendary minds the football world has ever seen (with a little bit of help from the quarterback he drafted with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft).