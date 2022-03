Title be damned, everyone was talking (and singing) about Bruno at Sunday’s Oscars. The cast of Disney’s Encanto — Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Diane Guerrero (Doom Patrol), reggaeton singer Adassa, and Colombian musicians Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo — took the stage at the 94th Academy Awards for the first-ever televised performance of the movie’s […] .