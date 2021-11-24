COMUNICADO DE EMPRESA - International Association of Political Consultants Democracy Medal Presented to Women of Belarus at recent ceremony

On the eve of the Belarus Conference Swiatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Veronica Tsepkalo received their medals NEWS RELEASE BY INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF POLITICAL CONSULTANTS Vienna | November 24, 2021 Former International Association of Political Consultants (IAPC) President Sepp Hartinger accompanied by IAPC member Christoph Hofinger and Secretary General of the Austrian Journalists Club, Barbara Meister presented the Democracy Award to Swiatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Veronica Tsepkalo and imprisoned Maria Kalesnikaya, who was not able to attend, for their work in the promotion of democracy in Belarus.