Via Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks / Facebook A man from Brandon, Mississippi just shattered the state fishing record for Blue Catfish While fishing in Natchez, MS, Eugene Cronley reeled in a 131-pound Blue Catfish that was 30 pounds more than the previous state record and just shy of an IGFA fishing world record A man from Brandon, Mississippi just shattered a longstanding state fishing record in the Magnolia State.