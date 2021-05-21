It’s Hard Not Laughing At This Rumor About LeBron James Having Interest In Knicks, But His Wife Preferring The L.A. Life Instead

Getty Image LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer of 2019 Although the Lakers win the NBA Free Agency sweepstakes for the now four-time champ, the New York Knicks were rumored to be contenders for him James has long adored New York City and playing in Madison Square Garden, but has never seriously been linked to wanting to sign with the Knicks Even before LeBron James ever played in the NBA, there was always a narrative surrounding his potential of playing for the New York Knicks.