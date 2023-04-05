New Zealand's Lockdown Queen Becomes Internet Authoritarian Remember New Zealand's crazy ex-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who not-so-subtly (as in, completely) got off on forcing Kiwis to follow draconian, unscientific "Covid-Zero" lockdown rules? A quick reminder; "COVID Zero" New Zealand Has Completed Its Transformation Into A Full-Blown Police State "We've Been Locked Up For Almost 50 Days" - 1000s Rally Against Auckland Lockdown As Public Opposition Grows New Zealand Approves Orgies Of Up To 25 People As Part Of New COVID Rules New Zealand High Court: Vaccine Mandate Not "Demonstrably Justified", Breach Of Rights The WEF acolyte also was adamant about quashing non-approved narratives which questioned the safety or efficacy of vaccines, masks, lockdowns, or other government mandates.