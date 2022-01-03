The Babylon Bee's Top Predictions For 2022 Via BabylonBee.com, It's that time of year again - when the infallible prophets at The Babylon Bee tell you what will happen in the next year with 100% accuracy! Will 2022 be better than this year? You decide! Here is a definitive list of things that will happen in 2022: January 1 - USPS will deliver your Christmas package January 6 - Second insurrection attempt canceled January 20 - Pfizer unveils booster shots 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 January 21 - Men break every record ever held by women January 22 - Harvard gender studies professor discovers five new pronouns January 23 - The Babylon Bee discovers a 3rd conservative joke January 25 - Obama releases another memoir January 27 - Mark Zuckerberg finally learns how to smile with his eyes February 1 - WHO runs out of Greek letters for variants and starts naming them after the Muppets February 2 - Jan 6th committee finally catches your Grandma February 26 - China officially annexes United States March 1 - Bill Clinton plants the flag on brand new Epstein Island March 3 - Space Force training exercise accidentally blows up Mars March 10 - Obama releases yet another new memoir March 25 - Meat is outlawed, replaced with delicious bugs instead April 1 - AOC red-pilled after reading an economics book April 19 - Man dressed as woman hailed as first woman to not complain about being cold May 5 - Hollywood studio announces all-female reboot of Ghostbusters: Afterlife May 10 - Firefly renewed for 12 new seasons.