With The Next CPI Print Critical For Stocks, Here's What Is Pushing Inflation Higher

With The Next CPI Print Critical For Stocks, Here's What Is Pushing Inflation Higher The earlier comments from Atlanta Fed president Bostic, who was clear in his readiness for a 50bps hike but also said that he was encouraged by the latest employment cost index (ECI) report which showed a sequential decline, and which prompted Bostic to expect a moderation in wage growth going forward, suggests that the coming CPI print on Feb 10 will be market-moving especially if it comes well below expectations, as it could also force the Fed to rethink its hawkish reversal.

