Weekly Engulfing. Bear Trend Structure. Sell High Setups 75/220+ E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI:YM1! Dow_Jones_Maestro Lower Highs and Lower Lows Look for Sell Highs 75 tick stops 220 tick targets + Minimum 3:1 Possible next sell high and lower high is the bottom of Tuesday's Low of 40,850 Friday NFP closed at extreme lows and formed the lower low.