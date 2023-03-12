PALLADIUM LONG IDEA (SHORT - MID TERM) PALLADIUM FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:PA1! Zxac My previous palladium long idea only hit 4th TP 1655 Idea: Long around 1300 - 1360 range (RR Ratio 5+) Reason: Rebounded off key support 1350, 1h 2h 4h daily candle shows potential signs of retracement Additional indicators used to support the case: Downward channel breakout potential , Awesome Oscillator in 1h 2h 4h signals an upcoming correction TP: Based on key resistance/ support level SL: Below next resistance/ support level 1250 Key targets (Short-mid term): 1400, 1440, 1470, 1510, 1540, 1575, 1615, 1635, 1655, 1675, 1690, 1710, 1725, 1750, 1770, 1790, 1815, 1830, 1850, 1865.