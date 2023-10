Comprehensive Approach to Options Writing - Maximizing Premiums BANKNIFTY INDEX FUTURES NSE:BANKNIFTY1! MarxBabu Comprehensive Approach to BANKNIFTY Options Writing - Maximizing Premiums Introduction: In this trading idea, we'll explore a strategy for writing both out-of-the-money (OTM) and in-the-money (ITM) put and call options in the BANKNIFTY index.