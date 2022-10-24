US Oil Industry Mocks Biden Offer To Refill SPR At $72 As "Inadequate To Lift Oil Output" Several months ago, we mocked the ridiculous idea spawned by some of the "best and brightest" progressives currently cogitating in the US, according to which even as Biden was actively steamrolling US energy companies by vowing to end US fossil fuel usage in a few decades and single-handedly crushing the price of oil through the biggest ever release of crude from the strategic petroleum reserve (where the term "emergency" now means not war or a natural disaster but Democrats lagging Republicans in midterm polling) he would be throwing them a bone by "promising" to buy oil if and when it tumbled much lower as otherwise US producers would have zero incentive ever to invest even one dollar in growth (or even maintenance) capex.