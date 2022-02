Netflix The first trailer for Adam Sandler’s new basketball movie ‘Hustle’ was just released by Netflix The film is produced by LeBron James and Adam Sandler and the trailer’s so intense we’re ready to award him the Academy Award now Read more of the latest articles about Movies right here Let’s not even bother going through the motions here, let’s just award Adam Sandler the Academy Award for Best Actor right now for his role in Hustle.