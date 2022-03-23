Orange County Homeowner Spots Mountain Lion Living Its Best Life And Taking A Little Midnight Swim

iStockphoto / JHaviv A homeowner in Orange County, California filmed a wild encounter with a huge mountain lion prowling through their back yard The house is located on Lake Mission Viejo and the mountain lion was filmed in the middle of the night poking around the dock before it dove off into the water for a swim Read more BroBible Outdoors stories here There’s something deeply unsettling about seeing a mountain lion parading around someone’s property in the middle of the night as if everything’s normal.