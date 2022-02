How Was CNN President Jeff Zucker's Resignation Covered On Television News? Authored by Kalev Leetaru via RealClearPolitics, How has CNN President Jeff Zucker's resignation been covered on television news? The timeline below shows total mentions of his name across CNN, MSNBC and Fox News since the start of this year, showing Fox News rapidly covering the story, then rapidly pivoting away, CNN only briefly mentioning it and MSNBC not mentioning his name at all.