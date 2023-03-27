Wizards Showrunner Wanted to Explore 'Obvious' Relationship Between Selena Gomez and Hayley Kiyoko's Characters

No disrespect to Alex Russo’s star-crossed romance with werewolf Mason, but the original showrunner of Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place had a much more interesting pairing in mind for Selena Gomez‘s character, one fans never got to see.
No disrespect to Alex Russo’s star-crossed romance with werewolf Mason, but the original showrunner of Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place had a much more interesting pairing in mind for Selena Gomez‘s character, one fans never got to see.
Свежие комментарии