Face Tube is a fun name,

3 подписчика

Популярные статьи

Свежие комментарии

  • Валерий Ворожищев
    А для чего печать всякую подобную хрень? Модераторы? Вы что творите?Goldbergs Renewed...

Wizards Showrunner Wanted to Explore 'Obvious' Relationship Between Selena Gomez and Hayley Kiyoko's Characters

Wizards Showrunner Wanted to Explore 'Obvious' Relationship Between Selena Gomez and Hayley Kiyoko's Characters

No disrespect to Alex Russo’s star-crossed romance with werewolf Mason, but the original showrunner of Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place had a much more interesting pairing in mind for Selena Gomez‘s character, one fans never got to see.

Вернуться к статье

Картина дня

наверх