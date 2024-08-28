2,000 Workers Gone: Klarna Is First Major Company To Unleash Mass Layoffs Thanks To AI Last March, when the world was just learning about the AI crazy that would send markets to bubbly, nosebleed levels, we quoted a report by Goldman's chief economist Jan Hatzius who used data on occupational tasks in both the US and Europe, to find that "roughly two-thirds of current jobs are exposed to some degree of AI automation, and that generative AI could substitute up to one-fourth of current work.