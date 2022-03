S&P 500 Analysis E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! aziz_trader S&P 500 still rising! After the break up of the trend line (blue) with a big green candle on Mars 16th, The Market continued to rise and broke the HMA 209 (white) on Mars 24th, and we can see that HMA 38 (yellow) is about to break up the HMA 209 as the market will continue rising.