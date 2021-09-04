Aimchess US Rapid 6: Firouzja hits back against Artemiev

“Probably the least dramatic day we’ve had ever”, said Magnus Carlsen after all four games were drawn on Day 1 of his Aimchess US Rapid semi-final against Levon Aronian, with the Armenian missing one big chance to take the lead in the second game.
