Bud Light Appears In Promotional Material For "All Ages Drag Show Party" In Flagstaff "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" - could that be Bud Light's latest genius marketing move? The beer brand, still under intense fire and a suffering a sales collapse that came as a result of its embrace of 'trans' influencer Dylan Mulvaney, is (or was) reportedly co-sponsoring an "all ages drag show party", according to a report from Fox News.