Poland's Border Fortification Buildup Has Nothing To Do With Legitimate Threat Perceptions Authored by Andrew Korybko via Substack, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced last week that his country will build bunkers and trenches along its border with Russia and Belarus, which was followed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirming that security will be bolstered, including on anti-illegal immigrant pretexts.