Dan Martin announces retirement at the end of 2021

Image 1 of 7 Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) celebrates victory on Sega di Ala at the 2021 Giro d’Italia (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Image 2 of 7 Martin outsprints his fellow GC contenders to win stage 3 of the 2020 Vuelta a España (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 Martin (UAE Team Emirates) celebrates his Mûr-de-Bretagne stage win at the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Image) Image 4 of 7 Martin won Il Lombardia for Garmin-Sharp in 2014 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 7 His 2013 Liège-Bastogne-Liège win saw him best Joaquim Rodríguez (Image credit: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images) Image 6 of 7 Martin’s first Grand Tour stage win came at La Covatilla at the 2011 Vuelta (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images) Image 7 of 7 The 2010 Tour de Pologne, Martin’s fourth pro victory and his first stage race win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/MS/Getty Images) Israel Start-Up Nation rider Dan Martin has announced that he’s calling an end to his career at the end of the 2021 season, drawing to a close his 14-year stint in the professional peloton.