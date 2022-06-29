Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson Challenges Tyson Fury To Box Him After Getting Called Out

Getty Image Hafthor Bjornsson challenged Tyson Fury to a boxing match after getting called out by The Gypsy King The heavyweight champion seemingly issued a challenge of his own to the former World’s Strongest Man on Instagram The man best known for playing The Mountain on Game of Thrones said he’s “up for war” It appeared Tyson Fury’s career as a professional boxer officially came to an end earlier this year when he announced he was hanging up his gloves after dispatching Dillian Whyte with the uppercut that served as the knockout blow in their bout at Wembley Stadium back in April.