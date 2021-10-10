Market correlations CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL1! khaled_FX charts above: USD index future DX USOIL future CL US10 future ZN *the lower window is correlation coefficient indicator vs US500 In normal conditions and by checking longer time frames and history US500, USOIL should move together vs USD index and US10 recently there is divergence in this relation that should correct itself to end the period of indecision So: • if OIl started to correct to the downside this will add fuel to the current US500 downward movement, returning the relation to normal • also, US10 starting to move up from current support WAIT AND SEE.