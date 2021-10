Schneider Electric’s third-quarter sustainability progress focuses on urgent climate action and meeting 2021 full year commitments Schneider Electric’sthird-quarter sustainability progressfocuseson urgent climate action andmeeting2021 full year commitments Rueil-Malmaison (France), October27, 2021- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, published today the detail of third-quarter progress on its 2021-2025 sustainability impact targets.