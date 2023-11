'Santa Married Goldilocks' - Soft CPI Sparks Big Week Of Buying For Bonds, Stocks, & Gold The 'higher-for-longer' soft landing economy may be transitioning back to a 'Goldilocks' economy of not-too-hot/not-too-cold activity and inflation, that this week, at least, created a particularly attractive backdrop for stocks, but realistically everything just traded together like the 'QE trade' - stock sup, bonds (prices) up, gold up, dollar down.