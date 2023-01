NO HOPE FORDANADIAN DOLLAR CANADIAN DOLLAR FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:6C1! Brilliant_Brian_Tha_Brainiac CAD FUTURES! Its apparent this Currency is in a downward spiral, most especially after taking out 4Hrs structure and maintaining the trendline which is liquidity and now I find price in the first supply zone that is only signaling one thing.