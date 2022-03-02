Zoltan Pozsar Warns Russian Sanctions Threaten Dollar's Reserve Status Over the weekend, the world gasped in shock when Western powers announced that the nuclear option would be used against Russia in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine - sanctions against the country's central bank and targeted expulsions of key banks from SWIFT, a move which has effectively locked Russia out of the western financial system and left its vast oil export industry - a key lifeline for the Putin regime - in limbo.