How We Would Pay For The War By Michael Every, Hugo Erken, Michiel van der Veen, Ryan Fitzmaurice and Stefan Voge of Rabobank Summary Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine linger despite recent possible de-escalation We build on our recent ‘Ukraine metacrisis’ to model three macroeconomic war scenarios Scenario A assumes a short disruptive war; scenario B a war and effective sanctions on Russia; and scenario C a war, effective sanctions on Russia, and secondary sanctions on others still trading with Russia In scenario A, some economic pain is clear; in B, severe in places; in C, so bad as to be paradigmatic (and unquantifiable with a traditional macro model) Worryingly, we also see a high risk/reward scenario for Russia rather than just downside, which argues for scenario B (risking C), not A, to play out – or for a more violent world order Keynes argued “How to Pay for the War”: we would all pay for this war if we have it, but how much and by whom varies "A reluctance to face the full magnitude of our task and overcome it is a coward’s part.