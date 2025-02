CBS Host Says Hitler 'Weaponized Free Speech' To Commit Holocaust, Gets Shut Down By Rubio Two weeks after Vice President JD Vance schooled CBS News' Margaret Brennan over illegal immigration, with his "I don't really care, Margaret" mic-drop, Brennan floated an absurd argument on Sunday to get back at Vance - suggesting to Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Hitler 'weaponized' free speech to commit the holocaust, after Vance chastised 'horrified' European leaders over censorship while speaking from Germany.