dowjones daily : butterfly pattern , looking for buy E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 every thing is clear , if big bad news not come (low not break ) dow will see fibo 61% =35500 area soon so looking for buy in deep ,dont pick sell until fibo 61% 35500 .