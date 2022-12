Euro ready to continue decline - according to COT Data EURO FX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:6E1! Rudeadam18 COT Data is pointing to the Euro ( CME:6E1! ) to continue its fall after seen a brief rally For the last couple months, the large speculators have been accumulating so much Euro that is is becoming over-crowded (See the green line in the NET COT FO graph on the weekly chart).