Cases Of Debilitating POTS Condition Rise After COVID-19, But New Research Points To Possible Treatment Authored by George Citroner via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), For the estimated 1 to 3 million Americans living with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), standing up can trigger a racing heartbeat, lightheadedness, and fainting that’s relieved only by sitting or lying down.