Potential Intermediate Silver Peak Silver Futures COMEX_DL:SI1! AZ-Technical Silver Futures Update – June 5, 2025 Silver may be nearing a short- to medium-term peak, with several indicators aligning toward a corrective phase: RSI shows bearish divergence on lower timeframes Momentum is stalling despite higher prices Candlesticks signal indecision/topping Volume surged on breakout but is now fading Cycles & Seasonality point to early June peaks COT shows heavy commercial shorts → institutional caution Wave (3) may have completed near $36.